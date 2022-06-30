Home-focused D2C Brand “HomeTales” clocks over 200% growth in FY 22

Home-focused Indian D2C brand HomeTales has announced a 204 % increase in sales volumes in FY22 . Established in 2020, HomeTales offers a wide selection of products designed and adapted for Indian households.

While the HomeTales range comprises over 3500 products, more than 90% of the sales come from leading categories like kitchenware, storage products, bed linen, home decor and tools & hardware for home use.

Owned by Stellaro Brands, HomeTales is differentiated by its approach in designing products based on needs identified by online users. Consumer insights are gathered through live discussions, customer feedback, and extensive use of analytics to capture and understand the preferences and needs of a diverse customer base through their online behaviour.

“From work from home to now hybrid routines, people have a changed perspective on their homes. They are okay with spending more on house improvement and upgrades and have a greater interest in home-related products. With HomeTales, there is a great opportunity to offer good quality, contemporary and affordable home products to Indian consumers.” said Stellaro Brands spokesperson.

In the last two years, users have focussed on upgrading their kitchens with effort-saving appliances like compact choppers, tools like multi-function vegetable & fruit peelers, air-tight storage jars, set of microwave safe bowls, glass containers with lids, stainless steel oil dispensers, LPG cylinder trolleys etc. Additionally, customers also bought bed linen items like bed sheets, washable quilts, sets of towels and wall decals. Storage units to store clothes, books, toys and other household items also saw a sharp increase in demand. The gardening & related category was one of the most popular ones as many new and existing users turned to gardening as a way of relaxation. Some of the most bought items include fruits and vegetable seeds, pot holders, water sprinkler attachments and bio compost. With more free time and an uptick in DIY culture, customers also bought home improvement tools including complete home tool kits.