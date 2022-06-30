Axis Bank partners with EazyDinner to launch premium dining experience

Axis Bank in partnership with EazyDiner has announced the launch of Dining Delights, a unique and enriching dining experience for the Bank’s customers.

The program will offer a host of benefits such as the option to choose from over 10,000 premium restaurants across India and Dubai, instant confirmation on table reservations, and exclusive offers on dining reservations made through the EazyDiner app.

As per EazyDiner real time data analytics, there has been a surge of ~132% in the number of customers who prefer to discover and dine-out at premium restaurants, as compared to pre-Covid times. This significant recovery is led by Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru followed by Goa, which is now emerging as a stronger destination since the last two years. Additionally, customers are eating out 3.2 times a month as opposed to 2.1 times a month, pre-Covid, with significant momentum picking up across the country. This new initiative by Axis Bank and EazyDiner is aligned to serve an increasing number of customers who want choice, variety and convenience while dining out, all at one go.

In addition to the exquisite dining experience, Dining Delights will soon offer ‘Celebrations with Axis Bank and EazyDiner’ an exclusive birthday celebration experience for premium cardholders, who can enjoy personalised dining recommendations for their birthday by the culinary concierge at EazyDiner and also avail 50% off on their meal. All arrangements and bookings will be done by the personal culinary concierge. To make it a grander celebration, Axis Bank will offer a complimentary birthday cake or signature dessert.

Speaking on the occasion, Sanjeev Moghe, President & Head- Cards & Payments, Axis Bank said “At Axis Bank, we have always prioritized our customers’ need and their convenience. We have observed that customers prefer to explore new restaurants, enjoy new cuisines and enhance their overall dining experience. There has been an uptick in the last 6-8 months, as customers’ preferences have changed back to dining-out at their favourite restaurants. Through this distinctive partnership with EazyDiner, we aim to ensure that our customers get the best dining experience by easily booking premium restaurants, while also availing exiciting discounts and offers. With simply one click on the Axis Bank Program on Eazy Diner App, one can enter an exclusive world of dining privileges.’’

Kapil Chopra, Founder, EazyDiner commented “It is a matter of pride for us at EazyDiner to be launching Dining Delights with Axis Bank. At EazyDiner, we pay great attention to the entire process of discovering a good restaurant, booking it and then paying on the EazyDiner app seamlessly. We have developed the fastest booking experience under 10 seconds to book some of the finest restaurants in India and Dubai. With EazyDiner Prime, our customers enjoy a guaranteed 25% off at every premium restaurant. With this partnership, there is an assurance that every time you book and eat out at a restaurant on EazyDiner and pay on the app with your Axis card, you will enjoy exceptional savings.”