Earthmade Organix, VRB Consumers’ range of organic and preservative-free brands, today announced its foray into the “Ready to Drink” beverages category.

With the new category, Earthmade Organix steps into the Indian Organic Beverage market which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 18% during 2021-2026. It aims to further build on its D2C approach and make authentic offerings and certified products accessible and affordable to Indian millennials who are focused on clean eating. The 3 new Organic, preservative-free beverages include – (1) 100% Organic Tender Coconut Water, (2) Vegan, 100% Organic & Dairy-free Almond beverage, (3) Vegan, 100% Organic & Dairy-free Oat beverage.

Since its launch in June 2021, Earthmade Organix has expanded its offering to 40+ new cities. Its flagship offering (Hummus) has witnessed exponential growth in the last 12 months. The new lineup will be available across multiple channels including General & Modern Trade, D2C channels, and leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Big Basket and Milkbasket.

On the launch of the new products, Viraj Bahl, Founder- Veeba and Earthmade Organix, said, “Over the last couple of years, Indians have started prioritizing overall wellness. The pandemic has taught all of us the importance of clean and honest ingredients. However, this increased awareness does not necessarily equate to actual lifestyle changes. The major reason for that is accessibility to both – the right information and the right offerings. Earthmade Organix is built on this customer insight. We want what’s best for our consumers to become a part of their daily lifestyle, with convenience. Our foray into the Organic Beverages category is a step forward in that direction. With this, we want to give consumers an opportunity to choose a healthier lifestyle which can be delivered to their doorstep.”