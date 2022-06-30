Amazon Business unveils new Android and iOS app

Amazon Business has announced the launch of a new Android and iOS optimized app specifically designed to improve the procurement experience of business customers. With the launch of the new and exclusive app, customers can now conveniently access business exclusive features on-the-go with ease instead of waiting to access a desktop/laptop to order supplies needed to run their businesses.

Prior to the launch of the Amazon Business app, business customers were required to logout from their personal account from the Amazon app and login with their Amazon Business account for business purchasing from their mobile. Additionally, business specific actions like business account-only login, 1-click access to Business Settings to be able to add users, manage GSTIN details, set up shared payments and approve orders, could be performed only on desktop/laptop and could not be accessed through the Amazon India app. The newly launched app has removed this hassle and now caters to the special needs of business customers, allowing customers to access these business features directly from mobile. Customers can now keep their business and personal shopping separate without needing to switch between the two accounts on the same app.

The Amazon Business app further improves efficiency and helps customers complete actions through push notification alerts that drive attention to pending actions and critical announcements on a timely basis. The notifications alert account admins of incoming purchase requests and allow them to approve or reject orders directly from the mobile app, discover attractive offers, and track delivery status of current orders.

Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business commenting on the launch, said, “At Amazon we follow a customer backwards approach to continuously innovate and provide the best shopping experience for customers. The launch of the Amazon Business app comes as an answer to making the shopping experience of business customers more convenient and hassle-free. With the newly launched Amazon Business app, we will be able to extend the array of benefits offered by Amazon Business such as competitive pricing, access to a wide selection of products, bulk discounts and business exclusive features on-the-go. Not only this, the app will also help businesses further optimize their experience through push notifications with timely reminders and updates, thus freeing up their time for other tasks and making the procurement process even more efficient.”

Additionally, the app continues to offer convenient features like image and voice search capabilities that will enable customers to discover relevant products faster. Amazon Business will also auto-populate buying lists based on a mix of customers’ buying history, preferences, and company policies which will automatically be saved to their accounts. Without much ado all business customers should download the Amazon Business app by visiting Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iOS).