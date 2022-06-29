Figaro ventures into babycare sector by unveiling a new product

Figaro Olive Oil celebrates the announcement of its entry into a new product category with Figaro Baby. This all-new product – Figaro Baby Massage Oil – is dermatologically tested and specially designed for a baby’s delicate skin to improve skin hydration. The oil is developed with an all-natural formulation that nourishes and makes the skin soft.

A recent survey conducted by the National Library of Medicine found that babies who were massaged with olive oil had better-moisturized skin than those who received dry massages, which led to charred skin. Massages have always been a quintessential part of a child’s early stages, which can contribute to the strengthening of a baby’s muscles while creating a stronger bond between the mother and the baby.

With a deep understanding of consumer needs and keeping their needs in mind, Figaro is now paving its way into baby care. Figaro’s latest launch fulfils the skincare needs of a newborn baby through a product made with the Goodness of Olive Oil, enriched with Vitamin E, thereby keeping the skin healthy and moisturized.

Siladitya Sarangi, Country Manager at Figaro commented on this announcement and added, “In India, Figaro Olive Oil continues to be a popular choice for consumers across the country, and now we are incredibly excited to be launching Figaro Baby Care. Figaro Baby is focused on reaching a much wider demographic of consumers—mothers who are looking for a brand and product they can trust with transparency and high-quality standards.” .

He added, “Massage not only has health benefits but is also a traditional practice passed down to generations, especially in Indian households.” “Figaro is ready to extend its legacy into a new category, delivering the best care to babies.”