Adidas unveils its largest store in Bengaluru

Leading sportswear giant adidas unveiled their largest store in Bengaluru, located at Brigade Road. The store is a blend of multiple digital touch points and embodies the future of retail experience for consumers.The store is spread across 6500 sq. ft of retail area across four floors, the store focuses on 3 important pillars which are Experience, Sustainability, and Credibility.

The store provides the consumer a glimpse into the world of adidas, offering a wide variety of products for men, women & kids across categories like running, training, sportswear, football, basketball, golf, tennis & outdoor. The store also has multiple sport & experience zones like an exclusive football floor with extended terrace play area, a gaming inspired lounge with anx-box and an activity area for kids. The store is also enhanced using advanced technology which includes immersive screens, digital plinths to give customers a superior digital shopping experience.

In line with adidas’ long-term vision and commitment towards sustainability, the store houses a dedicated ‘Sustainability Wall’ which has been designed using electronic waste, displaying the End Plastic Waste logo. That is not all, the central Atrium installation at the store has been created in collaboration with local artists using only recycled bottles and plastic containers.

Sunil Gupta, Senior Director, Brand adidas commenting on the store launch, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to open yet another phenomenal store in the heart of Bengaluru. The store not only provides our consumers a global shopping experience, but also gives them a glimpse into the world of possibilities with adidas, be it through our experience zones, our digital touchpoints, or our commitment to sustainability which comes to life with the sustainability wall and the installation made from plastic waste. We consistently want to elevate the in-store experience for our consumers through innovation, creativity, and design”

World Boxing Champion and adidas athlete Nikhat Zareen inaugurated the store. Speaking on the occasion Zareen said “I am super excited to inaugurate this beautiful adidas store today. This makes me reminisce about my first store visit, when I got my first pair of adidas shoes. A monumental moment for me as it was a pair which empowered me and to this day, I cherish it. That was my entry into the world of adidas, and from there on the possibilities for me have been endless. I wear my three stripes with so much pride and I am sure, this store too will be the first step towards many more such monumental journeys for young athletes in the years to come.”