Amazon Fashion’s Wardrobe Refresh Sale witnessed a huge demand from Tier-2 cities

Amazon Fashion recently concluded their 10th Edition of Wardrobe Refresh Sale (WRS) at midnight on June 22nd, and witnessed an increase in demand from customers for products across fashion & beauty categories and saw a great demand of ‘Back to Off’.



Over the last 2 years, the brand has seen a lot of customers move online, not just in metros and tier II cities but also in smaller towns. Today, over 70% of customer orders and over 86% of new customers on Amazon.in are from tier 2 and below geographies. Customers across nearly 100% of India’s serviceable pin codes are shopping with the e-commerce platform. With fashion retailers engaging more with tier 2 and 3 cities, the brand ensured that the selection they offer is relevant to all types of customers. Customers also had the option to browse in their preferred languages, such as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi to give them an immersive and interactive experience. Customers loved this experience of shopping in a language of their choice and convenience.

Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India also said, “While sportswear continues to be in popular demand, this year during WRS, we witnessed a growing demand for ‘Back to office’ range especially shoes and shirts with millennials and GenZs as the larger working customer base. Ethnic wear for women is again in demand with increased interest in Kurti, Kurti sets, and sarees as offices have reopened and wedding season is also upon us. We have also introduced the Customer Most Loved Program, wherein we help customers find highly reviewed and rated fashion products. We have gained continued interest from customers in our selections of this program. As for Beauty, we observed a significant spike in sales for eye makeup including eye shadow palettes, eyeliners, kajal, and mascara, among others.”