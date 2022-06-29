SMOOR expands offline presence; opens its first signature outlet in Mumbai

SMOOR, a Bangalore-based luxury chocolate brand opens its first stand-alone store and cafe in Bandra West this week. The new café, which is their first signature café in Mumbai, will offer the finest range of unique couverture chocolates, cakes, pastries, desserts, macarons, and a lot more. The café offers unique Chocolate tasting experiences for customers to know what true couverture chocolate is. Exclusive on their list is their range of Indian origin artisanal chocolates, as the ‘Bean to Bar’ concept gains popularity internationally and the southern part of India is a major chocolate producer with the climatic conditions being conducive for chocolate production.

Speaking on the milestone, Vimal Sharma, Founder-Director & CEO, SMOOR, said, “We are very excited to embark on this new journey and SMOOR’s enhanced foray into Mumbai. We are delighted to indulge Mumbai in the best chocolate experience. SMOOR is all about myriad options with real couverture chocolate, the way it is around the world. As a brand that is well known and established in Bangalore, we now aim to be the first choice of chocolates and indulgence in Mumbai.”

The 700 sq. ft Instagrammable store is done up in neutral colours, with fluted panels popular to the art deco style used on the wall panels and display counters. The use of marble flooring with 3D pattern composition sets the space in the neo classical era while display shelfs for the merchandise brings a touch of modernism to the space.

SMOOR also offers customized hampers with wide array of chocolates and desserts that are carefully curated to ensure an ultimate gifting experience.

SMOOR’s products are available on www.smoor.in and can also be bought from online platforms such as Swiggy, Zomato, Dunzo, Big Basket, Amazon, and Flipkart.