Myntra onboards five uber-trendy high fashion international labels

Myntra announced the launch of five international high fashion labels, as part of its initiative to scale its assortment of global fashion by curating a special collection of chic and trendy fashion and lifestyle labels.

The newly launched labels NA-KD, Miss Poem, OXXO, I Saw It First and LC Waikiki, will be showcased in an independent brand store on Myntra to feature the fresh assortment of styles from the high-fashion labels. Myntra’s International brands portfolio hosts an extensive 30K+ styles from an array of leading and popular brands, hosting one of the largest collections of global brands under one roof for shoppers in India.

The addition of the five labels to Myntra’s large portfolio of global brands, adds to the size and variety of the platform’s offering, driving deeper consumer engagement and higher traffic. Myntra’s international brand portfolio is currently witnessing a significant increase in demand driven by the upwardly mobile fashion conscious cohort. As labels are poised to be a success among the Gen Z cohort, Myntra will be focussing on delivering the best assortment of emerging international labels over the next 12 months to its fashion-forward shoppers.

Touching upon curating an assortment of high fashion labels, Jayanti Ganguly, Business Head – International Brands and Marketplace, Myntra said, “Our core expertise lies in the sphere of understanding the evolving fashion needs and preferences of shoppers, pushing us to explore, innovate and democratize fashion. With sharp price points, trend-first styles and global appeal, the addition of high fashion labels provide ample opportunity to cater to our base of shoppers, especially the Gen-Z cohort, on the platform that is seeking fresh styles. Our Spotlight Program is intended at solving for access and appreciation of international brands and labels among fashion-forward shoppers in India.”

The five labels have been introduced under the Spotlight Program, an initiative to introduce emerging labels and international brands on Myntra, so as to cater to the varying needs of the discerning fashion shoppers in India.