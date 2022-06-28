Aasheesh Mediratta, CEO, SSIPL Retail Ltd

Aasheesh Mediratta is the CEO of SSIPL Retail Ltd, and heads the retail & distribution divisions at SSIPL Group. SSIPL is an integrated sportswear company that has been in the business of Retail, Distribution & Manufacturing of international Sports & Lifestyle brands since 1994. With a nationwide network the brand has ~270 exclusive and multi-brand stores spread across 80+ cities with over 3 lakh square feet of retail presence, and the company is strategic retail partner of Nike and Levi’s in India. The company retails international and domestic sportswear and sports equipment through Multi-Brand concept stores under the name of “Sports Station” and is licensee and distributor of Italian Sportswear brand, Lotto in India.

Previously, Mediratta was CEO at FashionAndYou. He joined FashionAndYou as a co-founding team member and headed Sales & Sourcing function for the first three years, before taking over the role of CEO. Aasheesh also co-founded BehindTheRamp – India’s first inclusive business network for new-age designers, brand entrepreneurs, and fashion professionals.

Earlier in his career, Aasheesh headed businesses for international luxury brands Rosenthal and Villeroy & Boch and was brand manager of premium fashion brand Guess Jeans in India. His past experience includes working with Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, ITC, and Pantaloons.

He enjoys being in the Retail industry, as it’s customer centric and helps to understand the nuances of ever-changing tastes and the preferences of Indian customers.