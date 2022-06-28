Nitin Gadkari inaugurates Wellness Forever’s first store in Nagpur

Wellness Forever Medicare Limited, an omni-channel retail pharmacy with a network in western India has announced the opening of two stores to further its presence in Maharashtra.

The chain also has presence in Goa and Karnataka. The stores are located in Nagpur at Darodkar Square and Trimurti Nagar. The stores aim to provide a distinctive shopping experience, with a wide assortment of pharmaceutical and lifestyle products which include FMCG products, nutraceuticals, medical equipment along with medicines.

With these stores, Wellness Forever brings a differentiated pharmacy experience for the citizens of Nagpur, along with day & night operations to cater to their needs 24 x 7. A grand opening event was held at the Darodkar Square store in Nagpur, which was graced by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India as the guest of honour.

Speaking at the event, Gulshan Bakhtiani, Founder & Director & Mohan Chavan, Founder & Director, Wellness Forever said, “We are excited to have achieved this milestone with the launch of our first set of stores in Nagpur and look forward to welcoming the citizens of Nagpur to a new pharmacy experience. Our wide assortment of medicines and lifestyle products combined with our day & night operations and omnichannel model will give our customers convenience and a delightful shopping experience.”

Nitin Gadkari, Hon. Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India said, “I congratulate the Wellness Forever team for their launch in the Vidarbha & Marathwada regions and wish them all the best in serving the citizens of this vibrant state.”

Wellness Forever with its launch in the region brings with it the experience of operating a network of over 300 stores which include company operated stores, hospital pharmacies and franchise stores across Maharashtra, Karnataka and Goa. Coupled with its 24 x 7 operations format, it will bring its customers the convenience of day & night availability of medicines along with the choice of ordering across any of its omnichannel platforms like app, web, call center, etc. The group also has qualified pharmacists at every store and provides genuine products across its store network with efficient supply chain management.