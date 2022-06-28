MBA Chai Wala opens 5 new outlets in two weeks

MBA Chai Wala, a pan India chai venture founded by Prafull Billore in 2017, recently on their 5 anniversary, opened five new outlets in two weeks in cities such as Kolkata, Indore, Surat, Patna and Prayagraj with 67 more on the way by the end of 2022.

The consumption volume was approximately 1.1 billion kilograms during FY 2021, proving tea truly powers India. India being one of the top 5 tea exporters in the world by contributing 10% of the total exports, Billore also has strong plans of launching his own tea leaf brand in the future.

With 43 operating outlets across the country, MBA Chai Wala stands out from other food chains for its Entrepreneurship Development Programme which aims to empower every local chai thela in creative ways. Prafull, in the name of his chai venture simply wants to support these business owners with the help of branding and a well-researched menu that is customized to local flavours, with a special city menu included with the standard menu.

With thousands in attendance for the recent outlet inaugurations, Prafull Billore- Founder of MBA Chai Wala and Investor said, “When I started MBA Chai Wala in 2017, my sole aim was to help local chai thela in the country grow their business while also expanding my own venture nationally. Now, with sheer dedication and support from my community, we’ve managed to come this far. We’re overwhelmed by MBA Chai Wala turning 5 and are very much excited to launch 67 more outlets by the end of 2022.”