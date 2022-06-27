Ethnix by Raymond opens new store at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh

Ethnix by Raymond opened its largest flagship store at Ajmal Khan Road, Karol Bagh on 24th June 2022 (Friday) .The store covers an area of about 5,300 sq. ft distributed across three floors. The store has a huge façade area of about 60*40 ft.

Preeti Chopra, National Head Business Development – Retail at Raymond Limited talking about the expansion plans stated, “Ethnix by Raymond is not a new category as we forayed in 2018, we opened around 40-45 new outlets. But the pandemic hitted the world globally and we took a cautious pause. But this year, our target is to open 150 stores by the end of march 2023. We are targeting a cluster approach by opening stores at Chandigarh, Ludhiana so that the customers can relate to the brand and the store eventually.”

“Karol Bagh is one of the markets that’s close to all of us. Raymond as a brand is the metaphor of Shaadi and Celebration. Ethnix by Raymond will cater the demands of the customers with unique and elegant designs at an affordable price range,” she added.

Talking more about the design of the store, Bidyut Bhanjdeo, Head Sales, E-commerce and LFS, Raymond Apparel mentioned “The store has been designed with a basic format that can create a different experience in the flagship store, the store entrance is being displayed with the Indian artforms. The staircase also has a classy look with a lot of paintings that depict Indian artforms. Our whole store design is inspired by the Indian artist and their artforms.”

“The wall behind the cash counter is hanged with paintings, sculptures by the Indian artists and that has been a differentiation point of our flagship store.As this is one of the largest store from our brand, we have dedicated a whole second floor to the Groom section, as they usually takes 2-3 hours to complete their purchase. We want to create a place where we can provide a unique experience to the Groom specially with our designer clothes and with the space, we can cater to 5 grooms at one period of time”, he added.

Atul Talwar, Director, Business Development, Pacific Mall also attended the store launch and commented “Coming to this launch at the new store of Ethnix at Ajmal Khan Road, I think they have really done a great job and the merchandising that I have seen is extremely good with the affordable pricing. Coming from a group like Raymond, I think this store will do well in the market.”

Raymond incepted in 1925 is a diversified group with majority business interests in Textile & Apparel sectors as well as presence across diverse segments such as FMCG, Realty, Engineering and Prophylactics in national and international markets. The brand offers ready to wear apparel such as Park Avenue, Raymond Ready To Wear ColorPlus, Parx and Ethnix.