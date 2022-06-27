BlueStone expands its retail footprint , opens new store at Oberoi Mall, Mumbai

BlueStone has launched a new store at Oberoi Mall, on the western express highway at Goregaon east in Mumbai.

The store is spread across 1,000 sq. ft., offering an elevated shopping experience with 400+ hand-picked styles from over 8600 designs spread across BlueStone’s 100+ collections which includes necklaces, pendants, rings, earrings, solitaires, and jewellery for men and kids.

Sudeep Nagar, COO, BlueStone, speaking on the launch, said, “Mumbai is one of the foremost markets for us in the country and we are extremely delighted to have established a strong customer base in the city. Our 10th outlet here stands testimony to our success and growth prospects. Mumbai’s cosmopolitan culture and the conglomeration of millions of people from different cultural backgrounds has prompted us to add a wide variety of designs at the Oberoi Mall store with exquisite new designs and latest collections. We hope to serve a large section of both existing and new customers from here.”



The company has seen an interesting cross-channel behavior where a typical user browses their website for at least 2-3 weeks before visiting a store. 60-70% of the customers tend to shortlist a product first on the website before visiting an exclusive brand store which completes the shopping experience by enabling try-ons and checkout. Therefore, by having these 87 experiential stores in the country, BlueStone expects to provide its customers a true omni-channel experience.