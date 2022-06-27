The vegan, derma-certified homegrown brand, Mom and World has recently launched its range of Kids products by name of KIDSY on its e-commerce website. The brand ambassador of Mom and World, Anita Hassanandani will be promoting the products across various platforms.

While most mother and baby care brands target only the beauty and baby needs segment, KIDSY will be the first of its kind Launch and Target Audience captured by any Indian D2C brand.

The Kidsy section will cover all Kids Personal Care, School Bags, Water Bottles, Health Care, Perfumes, Kids Beauty and Health Care. To Begin with, Products like Kidsy body wash, body lotion, lip balm, hair range, and health gummies, will be made available for the consumers.

Sahil Mehta, Founder, Mom and World speaking on the new launch,said ,“Mom and World creates a world of products that are free from toxic chemicals, ensuring a healthier future for the mother, baby and now kids. All products available on Mom and World’s e-commerce platform include only the best and most natural ingredients keeping in mind the child’s and the mom’s skincare needs. After the success of our mom and baby products, we aim at capturing the kids’ market with our vegan and chemical-free products.”

To build customer trust and authenticity, all of the components for each product are listed on the container, along with their skin-friendliness rating. All of the products have been clinically proven and are allergenic, ensuring a safe and nutritious experience for both mother and baby. The firm assures that no animals are injured during the making of any of its goods as part of its mission to serve society. Mom and World is a member of PETA’s Beauty Without Bunnies Campaign and has been recognized as a Cruelty-Free and Vegan company by PETA.

Anita Hassanandani, Brand Ambassador, Mom and World shared her happiness on the launch of these new products- “Being a mother myself, I always looked for products that are chemical-free and vegan for my son. With KIDSY, I am now relieved that I have the best products available for him now. More than my partnership with the brand, I feel a personal connect with the brand’s vision of offering a safe and affordable range of the best mother, baby and kids care products. I think this is all a mother wants.”

Customers can buy all products from the KIDSY range by visiting their official website and can also avail the special seasonal offers from time to time. Free shipping and COD options are also available for buying the products.