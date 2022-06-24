Tiger Shroff unveils an all-new concept store of ASICS at Ambience Mall, Gurugram

ASICS, a Japanese sports performance brand, unveiled its store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram in an all-new avatar in the presence of its brand ambassador and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

Located in the Millennium City of India, the store embodies the future of retail experience for consumers.

The store is spread over 1300 sq. ft of retail area on the 1st floor of the mall, the store’s concept is inspired by the brand’s philosophy of ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ which focuses on an all-encompassing spirit that inspires the athlete in every individual, affects the material choices, and guides the customer experience.

Present on the occasion, ASICS’ Brand Ambassador and Actor Tiger Shroff said, “ASICS has been creating some of the most iconic products for both sports performance and lifestyle consumers for over 70 years now. It is the perfect amalgamation of both style and technology that is in sync with today’s generation, bringing them to the forefront of trend-defining concepts in the world of footwear and clothing. It is a brand that is very close to my heart and I’m excited to unveil its new look here in Gurugram today.”

Commenting on the launch, Rajat Khurana, Managing Director ASICS India and South Asia, said, “We are delighted to bring to our customers an all-new ASICS store at Ambience Mall, Gurugram. With the newly revamped store, we aim to provide one of the most unique shopping experiences by reimagining the retail experience through innovation, creativity, and design. At ASICS, we continue to develop our retail locations, adopting new materials and technologies to improve their sustainability while also providing the holistic shopping experience and service to our consumers.”

In line with ASICS’ long-term vision and commitment to sustainability, the store also features sustainable materials such as FSC-certified timbers, recycled and recyclable materials, and energy-efficient lighting (such as LED) to reduce carbon emissions related to its operations. Multiple digital touchpoints powered by renewable, non-carbon-based energy, the use of advanced technology which includes immersive screens and digital plinths have also been incorporated to give customers a superior digital shopping experience.