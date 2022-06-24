Lulu Group to expand in three more cities in India

Global retail conglomerate Lulu Group recently announced its expansion in three more Indian cities namely Chennai, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad.

After successfully entering the North Indian retail market with Lucknow, Lulu Group announces its entry into Western India with Ahmedabad. Along with Ahmedabad Lulu Group will further expand its retail footprints in the South Indian market with Hyderabad and Chennai.

At present, the retail giant is gearing up for the launch of its highly anticipated mall in Lucknow. Spanning over 20 lakh sq. ft, Lulu Mall, Lucknow boasts the presence of over 200 national and international brands. Expected to be operational in the coming month, Lulu Mall, Lucknow will be home to some of the biggest brands in India, including Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa coffee, Chili’s, and many more. The 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. It includes P[XL] and 4 DX screens, and premium LUXE auditoriums. The spectacular flagship store designs combined with a cornucopia of food and engaging entertainment outlets will make the mall a family destination for the people of Lucknow and beyond.

Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that has a capacity of seating 1600 patrons. Lulu mall Lucknow will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands.

Shibu Philips, Director – Shopping Malls Business Head, Lulu Group India said “Lulu Global had committed an investment of around Rs. 5000 crores for the development of five shopping malls in India in the first phase of expansion in the country. Out of the five, four malls have already become operational at Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, and Bengaluru. The fifth mall at Lucknow is also expected to be operational very soon.”

He further added “We are now planning to develop three malls at Hyderabad, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. India is a crucial market for us, our malls have been received well by the consumers and we will continue to expand our footprints in new states and also in the states we are already present”

The Lulu Lucknow mall will also have Lulu Group-owned Funtura and Lulu Hyper Market. Lulu Hypermarket, the retail division of multinational conglomerate, Lulu Group International, has completely revolutionized the hypermarket model in the UAE and evolved to become a benchmark for hypermarkets across the world. Immensely popular with perceptive shoppers, Lulu Hypermarket has become synonymous with quality retailing. With over 224 stores, Lulu Hypermarket has come to become the most preferred shopping destination in GCC, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the UAE. Lulu Hypermarket has completely revolutionized the hypermarket model in the UAE and evolved to become a benchmark for hypermarkets across the world.

Lulu Group at present has four operational malls in India at Kochi, Thrissur, Trivandrum, and Bangalore. Lulu Group currently has 220 plus hypermarkets and shopping malls in the Middle East, Egypt, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia with a global workforce of over 57,000 employees.