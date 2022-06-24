Fabriclore expands offline presence, opens experience studio in India

Fabriclore announces the launch of its experience center in Jaipur. The store is spread across approximately 1200 sq.ft, part of a 25,000 sq ft experience facility, this store has been designed as an interactive space to understand & explore endless possibilities with fabrics, extending across a number of categories and services.

Accoutred with a display of more than 2000 unique fabrics that includes a large gallery of an ever-growing range of greige fabrics and 5 sections that showcases enormous possibilities of various printing techniques on greige fabrics in both contemporary and handcrafted variations

The studio is further backed by over a ready catalogue of 10,000+ designs in the same premise thus making the visit a wholesome experience of a complete fabric & design ecosystem.

The studio offers more than 10000 fabrics, comprising of RFD Cotton, Organic Cotton, RFD Viscose, Sustainable fabrics, in partnership with Tencel, Lenzing and Aditya Birla Group, Linen, Knits etc on display with detailed technical specifications. Also, Fabriclore’s exclusive collections, gems from their ignited quest of innovation with different crafts and materials will be on display in the center. This facility is the first of its kind platform in the textile fraternity that connects and builds a network of textile professionals, right from Designers, Boutiques, and Garment makers. The studio will also host interesting academic and regular workshops for regular engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Sandeep Sharma, Founder & VP – Operations, “We are delighted to open an Experience Studio in Jaipur. By creating a more engaging experience, we would solve a multitude of problems that Designers, Garment Manufacturers, and Private Labels face while developing their collections wherein fabric innovation plays an important role.”