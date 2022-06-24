Namdhari’s Group forays into the ready-to-cook segment

The Namdhari’s Group recently added new product offerings to its portfolio with the launch of two new varieties of ready-to-make batters and chutney powders.

Gurmukh Roopra, CEO, Namdhari’s Group commenting on the launch, said, “We have been observing this space for a while now and have seen a steady rise in demand, especially during the lockdown and thereafter. Currently, we are focusing on Bengaluru, as we believe there is a huge market for wet batter here. Also, making these batters available through our subscription model and early morning delivery schedules will add to the delivery experience of our existing 10, 000 plus app users too. Soon, the company plans to scale operations and make these products available across Hyderabad and Mumbai too.’’

The products are available across Bengaluru at all Simpli Namdhari’s and Namdhari’s Fresh outlets. Simpli Subscribe customers can also order the batters and chutneys via the app along with 2,000 other products. Order before 10 p.m. the previous night and get assured delivery by 7 a.m. the next morning.