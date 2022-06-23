Vegas Mall organized an event to promote Jugjugg Jeeyo

The starcast of the forthcoming Bollywood film, Jugjugg Jeeyo, dropped by fashionable go-to place—Vegas Mall. This past Sunday, the cast of the film lit up everyone’s evening as Delhiites had turned up in unbelievable numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars.

Crowds of fans had gathered to meet the actors of the Viacom 18 & Dharma Productions upcoming release—Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan & Kiara Advani. Adding to this delight was the presence of popular TV Presenter Manish Paul & Celebrity YouTuber Prajakta Koli. While addressing the enthusiastic fans present at the event, Anil Kapoor said that family reunions are always refreshing & emotional. Held at Vegas Mall, this filmy event proved to be a great way for Delhiites to take a break from their busy routine & spend time with their families.

Speaking to the press & media on the occasion, Assistant Vice President of Vegas, Ravinder Choudhary, said that Vegas Mall has acquired the status of being the favorite stop of entertainment for the people of Delhi over time. This was clear from the people who had travelled from far & wide on the occasion. He also added that the mall organises events of all kinds for the diverse interests of its patrons.