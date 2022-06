Wondr Diamonds has launched its 6th store in Malleswaram, Bangalore. The inaugural ceremony witnessed the dignified presence of Smt. Hemalatha Gopalaiah – Mayor of BBMP, Rajendra Kumar K V – Ex. Corporator & Industrialist.

Wondr Diamonds is also set to launch its stores in Hyderabad, Calicut, Vellore, Salem, Karur and Big Bazaar Street, Coimbatore, shortly.

The stores are currently open at R.S. Puram, Coimbatore; T.Nagar, Anna Nagar and Velachery, Chennai and Jayanagar, Bengaluru.