Ajmal Perfumes expands offline presence, opens 2 stores in Punjab

Ajmal perfumes, a homegrown brand in the perfumery industry for 70 years opened up its first stores in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, Punjab.

With the focus firmly on expanding its footprint nationally, both the stores are an extension of the brand’s ethos that focuses on crafting memories and are currently available at 3000 points of sales across the country. The new launch is a signal of intent by Ajmal Perfumes as they see Punjab as a critical market for their expansion.

Located at prime locations, the stores will retail an extensive product selection across categories, including the recently released MII and Oath Collection for Him and Her. The fragrance offering at the store will range from Rs. 500 to Rs. 17000.

The Ludhiana store is located on the first floor of MBD Neopolis mall and covers an area of 200 sq ft. In contrast, the Jalandhar store is spread across an area of 400 sq ft and is located on the ground floor of MBD Neopolis Mall. The Interiors of the stores are conceptualised with the same exudes warmth, elegance, and lushness, which is a reflection of the brand’s legacy. The carefully crafted, exquisite yet understated design aesthetic sets Ajmal Perfumes apart.

Saurav Bhattacharya, President –Ajmal & Sons – NHA Division, India commenting on the new launch,, adds, “With the growing popularity of Ajmal Perfumes in India, we are extending our fragrance partnership to bring the brand within arm’s length. We have had consumers asking repetitively to have a full bloom of Ajmal range of products which is only possible when you have a store that carries the entire product portfolio. The Ajmal experience matters to consumers, and it is only possible when we penetrate deeper into India’s different geographical markets. In this journey, we feel that trying to do it all alone will have limited coverage. This is where able partners who want to carry the legacy of Ajmal brands with a mutual benefit helped us expand the Ajmal patronage. Punjab, for us, has been a leading market as it has a vast appreciation and patronage for our products and is culturally very suited to the local diaspora. Hence, we are privileged to announce the commencement of our franchise stores in Ludhiana and Jalandhar, respectively. This is just the beginning, and much more is to come.”