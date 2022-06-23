Beauty brand NutriGlow raises series A funding led by G.O.A.T Brand Labs

NutriGlow, a skincare and cosmetic brand has secured Series A funding from the investment major G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

Apart from its own website, with an extensive presence on all e-retail platforms including Amazon, Flipkart and Nykaa, the beauty brand is looking to use the funding for the development of infrastructure, research and development (R&D) of new product ranges and expanding its existing human resource capacity.

The brand came into existence in the year 2011 with the motto of delivering affordable luxury within the skincare, haircare and personal care domain via its range of around 200 scientifically-formulated natural products. The USP of the brand has always been products revolving around genuine ingredients; focused on day-to-day skin issues keeping in mind the price point.

Ashish Aggarwal, Co- Founder, NutriGlow said “Beauty today is not just a luxury but a necessity. Consumers nowadays are looking for innovation and price sincerity along with obvious basic expectations to be met in efficacy-based skincare products .. Together with our customers, we are creating a whole new universe where beauty is affordable, sensible and sustainable for the environment at the same time.”

“NutriGlow has been one of the fastest-growing homegrown companies in the beauty space in the country. Our product quality and reviews have spoken for us so far, and are the reason why a bootstrapped company has been able to make a mark and now secure a decent amount of funding from our investors. The fresh funding will be used to accelerate growth, increase channel presence, expand categories, invest in marketing, technology and hire fresh talent. We aim to reach even the last buyer in our target group with our products and vision,” NutriGlow Co-Founder, Ashish Aggarwal said.

“Our journey of taking Indian D2C brands global has just started. We are fortunate to partner with great founders and co-founders such as Ashish Aggarwal and Aditi Suneja of NutriGlow, on this occasion. We will continue to work closely with high potential D2C brands across the lifestyle segments and scale them to huge outcomes,” says Rishi Vasudev, co-founder & CEO of G.O.A.T Brand Labs.

As part of its expansion plans, apart from investing in making its product better, NutriGlow will invest in setting up a non-human intervention facility in Greater Noida. The plant will be equipped with the best-in-class resources to deliver the brand’s vision for product development and innovation within the beauty space in India.

The company is also planning to launch new verticals and expand its product portfolio. It currently manufactures its advanced, organic and natural, men’s grooming and makeup ranges. It is differentiated by its sustainable packaging, natural and certified organic ingredients, vegan-friendly and paraben-free formulations, and top-quality products with the goodness of nature and science — all at pocket-friendly price points for consumers.