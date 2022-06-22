Orion Uptown Mall is all set to organize a month long ‘Neighbourhood Shopping Bonanza’

Orion Uptown Mall, Whitefield-Hoskote crossing is organising a month-long ‘Neighbourhood Shopping Bonanza’ that will conclude on 19th July 2022. Customers who shop for Rs. 3000 and above stand a chance to win a weekly prize of a TVS Apache RTR 160V motorcycle; a daily prize of a one night free stay at Holiday Inn and Suite, Old Madras Road; an opportunity to win assured prizes through scratch cards and will get complimentary parking.

Sunil Munshi, VP – Orion Malls, Brigade Group commented on this and added, “At Orion Malls, our core focus has always been customer centric and to give our patrons the convenience of a one-stop-shop with retail and lifestyle options for the whole family. The main aim of the ‘Neighbourhood Shopping Bonanza’ is to give people a high-quality retail experience by offering an entire spectrum of quality brands to choose from, and at the same time give them the opportunity to win prizes. It is set to excite shoppers during the End of Season Sale.”

Orion Uptown Mall is spread across a 2.75 lakh square feet area and houses some of the country’s prime brands.