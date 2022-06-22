Oberoi Mall celebrates International Yoga Day

Oberoi Mall, celebrated ‘The International Day of Yoga’. The mall is associated with ‘Art of Living’ a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization and hosted a group Yoga session at the mall atrium today from 6:30 am to 8:00 am. The two-hour event witnessed an encouraging response from the yoga enthusiasts.

The entire initiative was designed to create awareness and promote physical and mental wellness among mall patrons. Ms. Gahana Rao, a Happiness program expert at Art of Living, guided the participants at the mall throughout the session on how to control the mind and body and led the power-packed Yoga session.

Speaking on the initiative Art of Living Guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “Yoga means union. Yoga unites our hearts, mind, body and spirit. It unites us and the people around us.”

Speaking on the initiative taken by Oberoi Mall on International Yoga Day, Sameep Pathak, Chief Executive Officer – Mall, said, “We strongly believe that maintaining physical and mental wellness is crucial for healthy living, and yoga is the best way to achieve it. To promote the art of balancing mind, body and soul, we at Oberoi mall have collaborated with Art of Living, with an aim to provide a platform for healthy lifestyle. Seeing people participating in such initiatives also encourages us to plan more such activities in the future.”

The event concluded with a range of yogic activities that were thoroughly enjoyed by all participants.