IKEA India opens new store at Nagasandra, Bengaluru

IKEA (part of the Ingka Group), the world’s leading Swedish home furnishings retailer will open the doors to its largest store in India so far, in Nagasandra, Bengaluru. The Nagasandra Store is IKEA’s fourth store in India and the e-commerce and app services in June 2021. The store is located next to the Nagasandra metro station, which will support a faster, more sustainable and comfortable commute, making the store accessible for the many people of Bengaluru.

The IKEA Nagasandra store will be an iconic landmark in the city, providing home furnishing solutions catering to the diverse needs of the family. With a planned investment of INR 3000 crores in Karnataka, IKEA is expecting to attract close to 5 million visitors this year in Bengaluru.



Spread over 12.2 acres, the 460,000 sq. ft IKEA Nagasandra store will feature more than 7000 well-designed, affordable, good quality, functional, and sustainable home furnishing products along with beautifully designed 65+ room sets for ideas and inspirations to live a better life at home. The store will also house one of the largest children’s play areas, ‘Småland’ along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from.



Susanne Pulverer, Chief Executive Officer & Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA India said, “Today marks a major milestone as we open our first large format store in Nagasandra, Bengaluru, Karnataka. We have a long-term commitment to Karnataka to create a positive impact on the local economy through our business. With our growing retail presence, IKEA India will be a strong contributor to increase the overall home furnishing market. It will give opportunities for a growing eco-system for the whole industry, including growing people and skills, we continue to stand by our vision ‘to create a better everyday life for the many people. While we are an omnichannel retailer, the IKEA stores are iconic and will remain important places where our customers meet our home furnishing offerings, get inspired, and find relevant products best suited for their home. We are happy to bring our passion and knowledge for home furnishing to the people of Karnataka to contribute to better lives at home.

IKEA has employed 1000 co-workers with 72% local coworkers and plans to hire more people from the local neighborhood. IKEA truly believes that it will create the best work environment for its many coworkers, offering equal pay and growth opportunities for all. The store also believes in empowering women and has seen women taking up job roles traditionally reserved for men, such as forklift driving, power stacking, assembly, and installation services.

Anje Heim, Market Manager, IKEA Nagasandra said, “IKEA aims to offer home furnishing solutions that match the aspirations and dreams of the many people of Bengaluru for a better everyday life. IKEA Nagasandra will serve as a one-stop destination for all your home furnishing requirements. Our unique and affordable IKEA range will cater to the wants and needs of the whole family because there is something for everyone at IKEA. We are excited to welcome the many people of Bengaluru to our upcoming store.”



Customers will now be able to buy some of IKEA’s iconic products such as BILLY Bookcase, MALM Bed, FRAGRIK Mugs, and GAMMALBYN sofa among others. IKEA is focused on sourcing products locally from India and plans to increase local sourcing in the coming years. IKEA works with 5 suppliers in Karnataka. One of them is an IKEA social entrepreneur, Industree based out of Karnataka who is working with close to 1000 local artisans – making sofas, upholstery, armchairs, furniture, plastic, and metal articles, such as EKTORP sofas and NODELAND bookcase.



IKEA continues to develop and strengthen its omnichannel presence in the city with e-commerce, and physical stores. The brand plans to launch its first city-centre store in Bengaluru next year.