Chai Point appoints Manmeet Vohra as Chief Brand and Digital Officer

Chai Point has announced the appointment of Manmeet Vohra as Chief Brand and Digital Officer. With 20 years of strategic brand building experience and special expertise in the Consumer Retail Lifestyle Industry, Vohra, in her storied career, has led brand building for renowned international brands including Starbucks, Visa and TAG Heuer. She started her luxury lifestyle marketing journey with the Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group) in 2003 where she worked with TAG Heuer watches for eight years.

Vohra served as the Director, Marketing, Category and Loyalty at Tata Starbucks between 2013 and 2017. She also had a brief stint as the Marketing Head, India and South Asia at Visa until 2019. Most recently, Vohra worked as an Independent Brand Consultant, devoting her energies to help brands and startups, across the spectrum, with strategic brand building. She joins the Chai Point leadership team at a time when the brand is growing aggressively across channels like retail stores, cloud kitchens, corporate offices and institutions, online CPG and HORECA (hotels, restaurants and cafes).

At Chai Point, Vohra will focus on elevating and deepening the Chai Point consumer connect across all its channels – including the brand’s international foray. By leveraging the beverage platform’s innovation excellence across multiple channels, her focus will especially be on building an integrated digital experience through the Chai Point App.

Amuleek Singh Bijral, Co-Founder and CEO, Chai Point, says, “We are committed to building a global Chai and Coffee beverage platform leveraging the software and hardware capabilities of our myChai brewing system. We are thrilled to have Manmeet Vohra join our seasoned senior leadership team in building a global brand for our platform.”

A graduate from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, Vohra is a post-graduate from Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad (MICA).

On the business front, Chai Point is planning to aggressively open new retail stores this year including taking the Chai Point experience to consumers in new cities. With the office channel making a comeback, Chai Point aims to double their Cloud based myChai brewing systems presence in the channel. The Company also plans to tap into the mid-size bakery market which is over 10 lakh cafes and bakeries in India by installing myChai brewing system across the space. myChai brewing system is a Cloud-connected Chai and coffee dispenser technology platform which gives Chai Point the capability to brew fresh chai and coffee with consistent quality at a global scale.