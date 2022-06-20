Myntra StyleCast sees 2X growth in demand within 6 months of its launch

StyleCast’, Myntra’s dedicated destination for the fashion-forward Gen-Z enthusiasts of the country, continues to witness steady growth, being a one-stop destination for all trendy drops that are in line with global fashion and their aesthetic palettes.

StyleCast has scaled its number of styles from 7,000 since its launch in December 2021 to 35,000. The 400% increase in the unique styles is wooing Gen-Z shoppers to refresh their wardrobes during the ongoing 7-day fashion carnival, End of Reason Sale, that is being held from 11th to 17th June.

Top trending styles and categories: The trending styles on Myntra StyleCast include abstract and floral dresses, bustier tops, crop-tops, mandarin collared shirts, low-rise jeans and joggers. The top trending categories on Myntra StyleCast include dresses, tops, jeans and t-shirts, which make up 55% of the overall demand for the category.

Here’s what Gen-Zs are buying: StyleCast has witnessed the highest demand from Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Haryana regions, while 35% of customers come from tier 2 and 3 cities across the country. Along with the top-performing brands like Urbanic, Sassafras, H&M, Mango and Tokyo Talkies, Myntra StyleCast has recently added several new brands including bebe, Trendyol, and Bo-Street, further bolstering the options on StyleCast.

Strong push through social: StyleCast drops monthly trends on the Myntra app that are in line with global fashion. Over 1000 influencers engage with Gen-Z, through their social media channels as well as Myntra’s social commerce propositions such as Myntra-Studio and Myntra-Live for fashionable Gen-Z who seek inspiration from the influencers.

The dedicated Instagram handle of Myntra StyleCast brings unique trendy styles, while the Influencer Program and the Campus Ambassador Program, create engaging content with topical reel challenges on social media that reflect trending subjects among Gen-Z.

Talking about the growth witnessed on StyleCast, Padmakumar Pal, Vice President & Business Head – Apparel, Myntra, said, “We are very excited by the growth in demand for our offerings on StyleCast. This is a clear indication of Myntra connecting deeper with the taste and aesthetics of young shoppers. We will continue to innovate and add more features to the vertical in order to be the destination of choice to the fashion-forward Gen-Z cohort of the country.”

Social commerce has changed the name of the game with respect to consumer engagement as brands have begun to seize their audience’s attention with renewed levels of enthusiasm, delivering the latest trends in the world of fashion in the most personalized way. The ubiquitous nature of the internet and Gen-Z’s affinity for staying connected further allows brands to engage with one of the fastest-growing consumer groups, through social platforms that are their hotspots.