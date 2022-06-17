R CITY Mall celebrates fatherhood with a special ‘Car Carnival’ from 17th to 19th June

With Father’s Day just around the corner, R CITY mall is celebrating fatherhood by bringing to its patrons a special Luxury Auto Expo – the ‘Car Carnival’ from 17th June 2022 (Friday) to 19th June 2022 (Sunday), alongside oodles of other exciting offers.

In a bid to mark and celebrate the spirit of fatherhood in style, R CITY is presenting an exciting auto expo of luxury motor brands for all the fathers, aka “Superheroes.” From Mercedes, Jaguar, BMW, Mini Cooper, Volkswagen, and Honda Hybrid to Triumph and Ducatti, the ‘Car Carnival’ will see some of the best brands on display from 11 AM to 9 PM in the mall’s main atrium.

Apart from this, R CITY is hosting a perfect weekend treat with great deals across entertainment and F&B brands. SMAAASH is offering exclusive Father’s Day offer – like the Double Deal where you can play games worth ₹1000 on a recharge of just ₹500 along with ‘Buy 1 Get 1’ on select beverages. Timezone has the offer – get Rs. 6000 worth games on a recharge of Rs. 5000 along with 18 Free games. Happy hours and other deals can be availed across restaurants like Hitchki, Cream Centre, Urban Tadka, Pop Tate’s, Rainforest, Oye Kake, Green Autobahn, etc. So, gear up to make this Father’s Day a memorable one at R CITY.