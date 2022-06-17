All Things Baby adds 4 internationally acclaimed baby care brands

AllThingsBaby.com, a curated platform for mother and baby products, has added four leading international baby care brands – Shnuggle, Ubbi, Pearhead, and Baby Bjorn to its web store.

Adding four internationally renowned brands to the company’s existing portfolio of 50+ international brands will help expand the company’s vast product range.

The platform has also added some of the best diapering products, such as the iconic and sought-after diaper pail, laced with best-in-class utility features by Ubbi, the US’ leading baby label.

Nurturing its vision to celebrate the joys of parenthood, AllThingsBaby.com is also introducing premium baby care products from the acclaimed lifestyle and gifting brand, Pearhead. With its range of aesthetically designed baby keepsakes, Pearhead makes gifting and preserving the baby’s precious memories and milestones special.

Another stellar launch, Baby Bjorn, Sweden’s most popular baby care brand, is now available in India for the first time exclusively through AllThingsBaby.com. In the global market for over six decades, the family-owned company offers some of the best, well-designed, and high-quality baby and parent products. The Baby Bjorn Bouncer is one of their best-selling, most loved product globally.

Tejal Bajla, Co-founder of AllThingsBaby.com on introducing the new products, says, “We believe that Indian parents and babies deserve the best. We are delighted to launch some of the most-loved global brands offering premium baby baths, carriers, diapering, and other baby care products on the platform. It is yet another step in making parenting a tad bit easier while giving the young one’s utmost comfort.”

Akshay Jalan, Co-founder of AllThingsBaby.com commented on this and highlighted, “Nowadays, more Indian parents seek renowned global brands when buying baby care products for their child. Catering to the surging demand for premium baby care brands, we have successfully launched over four new global brands on our web store this month. In fact, BabyBjorn will be entering the Indian market for the first time through All Things Baby.”