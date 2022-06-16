DLF Luxury Malls presents The Shopping Fiesta

The Chanakya consistently strives to provide exciting new experiences to its patrons. The Shopping Fiesta is an annual property curated by DLF Luxury Malls. Committed to elevating

customer and brand experiences: The Fiesta offers a unique shopping experience that aims to make the shoppers feel appreciated and special. The highlights of the festival include gifts and surprises, by DLF luxury malls. The shopping festival is doused with interactive elements, making the experience is a memory keepsake.

The Shopping Fiesta symbolizes true splendour, not only in terms of brands participating but, in the ambience, and the services. All in-house brands take part in this festival and showcase their new collections through a grand display. Shoppers can win a luxury gift hamper with exciting gifts from the in-house brands at The Chanakya. A part of this fiesta is the lucky draw, where shoppers participate, and one lucky winner receives a mega gift.



The fun doesn’t end here, at the end of the Shopping Fiesta, the highest shopper wins a grand gift. With an innovative idea, the festival creates buzz with its red-tagging concept for its shoppers. Here, celebrity stylists or fashion enthusiasts tag some of their favourite picks from each brand that they adore. Any shopper who purchases one of these red-tagged items receives a guaranteed gift. The Shopping Fiesta brings on board celebrity stylists, influencers, and fashion bloggers that add to the festival, making it bigger, fun, and incredibly exciting. The red-tagged products are promoted digitally to increase the excitement and fervour surrounding the festival, along with showcasing exciting pieces for shoppers to look out for.

The Chanakya is an immersive and discerningly crafted location in the heart of Lutyens’ Delhi, where luxury meets leisure. The admirable destination houses exquisite luxury boutiques abounding with fashion; excellent dining, gourmet delights; and the best of entertainment, all under one roof.