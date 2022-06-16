Trends Footwear opens its new store in Nangloi, Delhi

Reliance Retail, Trends Footwear, announced the launch of its second store in Nangloi, Delhi.

Trends Footwear is truly democratizing fashion footwear in India, by strengthening its reach & connect with consumers in India – right from Metros, mini metros, Tier 1, 2 towns and beyond- with the small towns of India.

Trends Footwear embarked on the journey to democratize fashion in 2007 with its first store in Bangalore, Karnataka. Today, with over 700 stores in more than 325 cities in the country, Trends Footwear is India’s favorite family footwear shopping destination.

The store has an area of 2144 sq. ft, which is the fourth Trends Footwear store in Delhi and the 9th in the NCR region.