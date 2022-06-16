Bodycraft to open its 15th outlet in Bengaluru; plans to double its retail portfolio over the next 12 months

Renowned beauty and wellness professionals Bodycraft crossed an important milestone as they completed 25 years this June. The brand is aiming to double its retail portfolio and increase throughput between their clinical and salon business lines over the next twelve months. The company is also considering franchise enquiries and would action those if viable.

The brand’s first franchisee outlet in Bengaluru will open in the next few weeks at Sahakara Nagar. Having started as a single salon in 1997, Bodycraft today has 14 outlets, including 12 across Bengaluru and one each in Mumbai and Mangaluru. The company also has an integrated online consultation process for clients to book appointments and shop online.

The company is also considering franchise enquiries and would action those if viable. Bodycraft’s first franchisee outlet in Bengaluru will open in the next few weeks at Sahakara Nagar.

Sahil Gupta, CEO, Bodycraft. Commented on this and added, “Over the last 25 years, Bodycraft has quickly transitioned into a trusted destination for beauty and wellness, encompassing spa, salon, skincare and clinical service lines. Our focus has always been on outstanding hospitality, personalisation and a 360 degree solution to our clients’ every beauty and wellness need. We foster an environment to innovate and grow and create a safe space for our customers to indulge in self-care and wellness. Between our retail portfolio, salons, spas, and skin clinics we cater to one’s every beauty and wellness needs holistically. We currently employ around 550 employees and have a corporate strength of around 100. Our priority this year is to focus on growing our clinical business by 50% and to get the overall business levels back to pre-covid levels.”