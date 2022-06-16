Jumboking forays into South India by opening a store in Hyderabad

Jumboking has opened up its doors to Hyderabad Metro. The first store has come up at the Ameerpet Metro Station. By bringing convenience to India’s commuters- across metros, trains, bus stations and airports- and delighting their families at home though delivery partnerships, Jumboking has found a place in people’s daily routine.

The new Jumboking store at the bustling Ameerpet Metro station will have the brands’ entire product range of lip smacking premium vegetarian burgers including Spicy Mexican, Nachos, Hara Bhara Kabab, Mac & Cheese, Crispy Veg, Big Crunch and Corn Palak, along with fries (cheese and peri peri), thick shakes, coke and softy.

Dheeraj Gupta, Founder and MD, Jumboking Foods commented on this and added, “Hyderabad has a vibrant food culture with a unique blend of cuisines, eating habits and high density of young population. Our brand values are anchored in customer centricity, value for money and the joy of delicious food! We are excited to be a part of the city’s foodscape.”

Gupta is bullish about the on-the-go food segment which is seeing quicker recovery in the new normal. “People are travelling as places and offices have begun opening up again. Hence, on-the-go snacking options, which are largely driven by consumer need and convenience have emerged again.”

Jumboking caters to this audience comprising young working professionals, students, and anyone conscious of hygienic street food. It also has delivery tie-ups with Swiggy, Zomato, and Uber Eats, that enable order-ins as well.

The QSR major is eyeing the South as a potential market for expansion. Hyderabad and Bangalore are expected to have a dozen stores and each in FY 22-23.