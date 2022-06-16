Snapdeal partners with Spicejet to launch inflight shopping on Spicescreen

SpiceJet today announced the launch of Sky Mall on its in-flight entertainment platform, SpiceScreen. The authentic in-flight online shopping experience curated by the e-commerce portal, Snapdeal will feature products and deals from leading product categories like apparels, jewellery range, electronics and cosmetics among others.

Passengers on all domestic flights operated by SpiceJet can now browse and pick from a catalogue of high-quality electronics, fashion accessories, headphones, mobile chargers and other items, specially curated by Snapdeal. Confirmation for orders placed in-flight will be obtained on landing and items will be home delivered pan-India.

Debojo Maharshi, Chief Business Officer, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to introduce a truly online shopping experience to flyers @36,000 ft. Our passion for customer service often manifest into innovative and industry-first products and services such as Sky Mall. Snapdeal’s integration into our in-flight entertainment platform SpiceScreen is part of our commitment to constantly innovate and enhance our guests’ travel experiences. We hope to continue to delight our passengers with enhanced services and offerings.”

Ravi Malani, Head of Product Management, Snapdeal Limited said, “We are delighted to partner with SpiceJet in our on-going journey to provide multi-channel access to Snapdeal’s category-defining merchandise. Both SpiceJet and Snapdeal are pioneers in how they serve the value savvy customers of Bharat. With this launch at SpiceJet, Snapdeal attempts to make online commerce relevant and efficient for such customers by offering a large selection of high-quality, value merchandise now not just on the ground but even during the Flight at 36,000 feet.”

SpiceScreen – the complimentary in-flight entertainment system offers passengers seamless access to a wide range of indulging content on the go.