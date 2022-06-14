KORUM Mall organized a massive event to promote JugJugg Jeeyo

KORUM Mall organized a kick-start promotion of the movie JugJugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani.

KORUM being the most loved destination in Thane, saw a good turnout to meet the young and talented actors Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. The enthusiasm amongst the crowd was very infectious, which made the experience very engaging between the cast and the crowd. The excitement to watch the movie among the fans was evident.

KORUM has hosted several events in the past, the mall recently concluded its Bootcamp event for kids and has started its End of Season Sale campaign. The mall is slated to organize many events such as Chess and Cricket tournaments this month, and Blood donation and Yoga in the coming weeks.

Since its launch in 2009, KORUM Mall has won 58 National and International Awards and is Central Mumbai’s most loved shopping destination. The grand atrium covering 25,000 sq feet hosts some of the most happening events for more than 270 days in a year. Located in the heart of Thane city on the Eastern Express Highway, it is easily accessible from all the parts of the city & central suburbs of Mumbai.