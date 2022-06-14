The Pant Project, the new age e-tailor that offers premium custom-made pants for men and women, has launched its first experience pop-up shop at The Orion Mall in Bangalore, Karnataka. The pop-up store, which would be open to customers for three months, marks the homegrown brand’s foray into physical retail.

Customers can come by, and get a sense of what the brand has to offer. On the store’s shelves would be the latest collections from the brand, including its recently launched and loved womenswear range of custom-made pants. Visit, touch & feel the premium fabrics and someone will be happy to take your measurements for your orders.

The pop-up store is also the 100% digital native brand’s debut in the offline retail realm, and comes at a time when it is expanding into new territory with a combination of core colors & stylish choices solidifying a promise of ridiculous comfort & effortless style.

Known primarily for its better custom-fit and luxurious fabrics, the brand values ultimate comfort without compromising on style & fit and is on its way to becoming a successful omnichannel brand.

Talking about the popup store, Dhruv Toshniwal, Founder and CEO of The Pant Project says, “We’re starting small with our offline experiments, and although there are no permanent physical stores in the pipeline yet, we will ramp up our pan-India presence over time, as we get a better sense of how customers want to interact with us in the offline world. I am very excited to have customers walk in and touch and feel our product. Once you have put on a pair from the Pant Project, it’s easy to be convinced to get yourself many more.”