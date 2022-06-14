BIRKENSTOCK strengthens retail presence in India with first own retail store

BIRKENSTOCK, the global German lifestyle brand is expanding its offline presence across the country and in the capital by opening stores in Select CITYWALK, Saket and DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj. Select CITYWALK, Saket will be the first retail store by the brand.

In line with its rampant expansion plans, the brand is now present across Delhi’s major fashion hubs. Both of the stores will feature the new Spring/Summer 2022 collection which aims to transport the wearer to an impeccable landscape of versatile, high-end designs which are functional and seasonal.

The Select CITYWALK Saket store, located in prime location on the ground floor will also house the 1774 collections which reflect the new interpretations of BIRKENSTOCK iconic styles, designed by innovative fashion designers like the recent collaboration with Manolo Blahnik and Jil Sander to name just a few.

The product range at the DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj store will feature all timeless classics, such as Arizona, Gizeh or Madrid, along with the new collection and an abundance of other styles in trendy materials and colors which are available in all sizes for adults and kids.

Vinay Bansal, Managing Director, BIRKENSTOCK India commented on this and added, “Our very own store in Delhi is strengthening our footprint in the country. This is our first own store in the country and therefore, the launch is special to augment Birkenstock’s presence across India and achieve newer heights. We are elated to further tap into the tremendous potential shown by the Indian market so far. This is why we are really looking forward to make Birkenstock known as being synonymous with innovation, style, and comfort, in the entire country with further expansion planned later in the year”.

With a history which dates as far back as 1774, BIRKENSTOCK has been a cult favorite of celebrities, fashion designers, style icons and consumers across the globe for decades. Known not only for its discerning designs and styles but also for the epitome of comfort, the new BIRKENSTOCK stores in Vasant Kunj and Saket are long awaited by brand loyalists and the fashion—forward enthusiast of the region.