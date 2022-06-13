Lulu’s Group upcoming Lucknow Mall leases out 6 lakh sq.ft space

Lulu Group has announced that the company has leased out approximately 6 lakh sq. ft space of their upcoming Lulu Mall, Lucknow. Spanning over 20 lakh sq. ft, Lulu Mall, Lucknow is a highly anticipated project that boasts the presence of over 200 national and international brands. Over 84% retail space of the mall has been leased out as of today and the remaining is also likely to be leased out prior to the inauguration.



Expected to be operational in the coming month, Lulu Mall, Lucknow will be home to some of the biggest brands in India, including Lulu Hypermarket, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Decathlon, Starbucks, Nykaa Luxe, Kalyan Jewellers, Costa coffee, Chili’s, and many more.

The 11-screen PVR superplex will be launched later this year. It includes P[XL] and 4 DX screens, and premium LUXE auditoriums. The spectacular flagship store designs combined with a cornucopia of food and engaging entertainment outlets will make the mall a family destination for the people of Lucknow and beyond. Catering to the diverse taste of every visitor, the mall houses 15 fine dining restaurants and cafes, and a massive food court with 25 brand outlets that has a capacity of seating 1600 patrons. Lulu mall Lucknow will also have a dedicated wedding shopping arena with the choicest jewelry, fashion, and premium watch brands.



Shibu Philips, Business Head of Lulu Mall said, “We have leased out around 6 lakh sq. ft of space at our upcoming mall at Lucknow. Lulu Lucknow will be our fifth mall in India. The mall will house many national and international brands including first-timers to Lucknow, UP, like Lulu Hypermarket, Funtura, Lulu Fashion Store, Lulu Connect, Chili’s to name a few.”



He further added “Lulu Mall, Lucknow will be a destination mall, with one of the largest food courts. Out of the four malls we have launched in India, Lulu Lucknow will be the largest mall by Lulu Group in India. The mall will be a landmark shopping & leisure destination in this part of India.”



Lulu Mall, Lucknow will also house Lulu Group-owned Funtura and Lulu Hyper Market. Funtura, Lulu Lucknow is one of the largest indoor entertainment centres in India. Spanning 60,000 sq. ft., Funtura at Lulu Mall Lucknow will bring engaging new attractions like a carousel, mini coasters, drop towers, novelty games, VR enabled adventure arena games, arcade video games, XD theatre, party rooms, soft play, children’s rides as well as a toddler-friendly area. It integrates an 8-lane bowling arena along with pool tables and F&B. Children and adults alike can participate in fun walls offering 5 exciting activities. There are memorable attractions for all age groups such as reverse time, mini convoys as well as space for dance parties within the Funtura premises. Lulu Hypermarket has completely revolutionized the hypermarket model in the UAE and evolved to become a benchmark for hypermarkets across the world.







