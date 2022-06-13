T.A.C enters offline market with retail outlet at Pacific Mall, Delhi

The Ayurveda Company – T.A.C expanded its wings with its first retail kiosk inside Pacific Mall at Netaji Subhash Place, Pitam Pura, New Delhi.

The launch event was attended by a host of influencers including media personnel, bloggers, vloggers, and social media content creators .T.A.C has been an exemplary player in advocating the overall wellbeing of the body, mind and soul, through the lineage of Ayurveda as the Science of Life.

Param Bhargava, founder of Khadi Essentials & The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C) mentioned that while the transformation from E-commerce to retail had been a major step for T.A.C to create a strong base in the market, the company’s presence in the physical marketplace is a boost towards promotion of Ayurveda as an everyday part of life. “T.A.C has been keeping up with the best use of technology to understand the customer needs. We are optimistic that through offline outreach, we will be able to connect with people and fuel growth & awareness towards holistic lifestyle through Ayurveda. With our new retail outlet, our primary focus will remain the same – to make ayurveda accessible for and accepted by all.”

Shreedha Singh, CEO & Co-Founder of The Ayurveda Company & Khadi Essentials commented on this and added, “With the inspiration from the ancient ayurvedic excerpts, T.A.C blends in its state-of-the-art innovations into its products with the key focus on two major aspects – life and living. All T.A.C products are certified by the Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which is a World Health Organization (WHO) certification for manufacturing quality. The industry being experiential, will act as a learning point for us.”