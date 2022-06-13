Ratan Tata-backed BlueStone launches its 12th store in Bengaluru

BlueStone has launched a grand jewellery store at Banashankari, Bengaluru. The outlet is strategically located in the quaint South-Bengaluru neighbourhood’s most prominent shopping locale. The outlet offers collections across categories, including necklaces, pendants, rings, earrings, bangles, solitaires as well as jewellery for men and kids.

The new store is spread across an extravagant 1500 sq ft of floor area. With over 500+ unique designs across exclusive collections at the store, the establishment also presents an extravagant ‘Solitaire Lounge’, which provides a one of a kind experience for solitaire lovers with assistance from experts and a tech-driven platform to help shoppers pick the perfect designs.

The company has seen an interesting cross-channel behavior where a typical user browses their website for at least 2-3 weeks before visiting a store. 60-70% of the customers tend to shortlist a product first on the website before visiting an exclusive brand store which completes the shopping experience by enabling try-ons and checkout. For every one customer who was buying online on BlueStone, surveys revealed that there were 20 others who loved the designs but would require the comfort of a store to make a purchase. Therefore, by having these 84 experiential stores in the country, BlueStone expects to provide its customers a true omni-channel experience.

Speaking on the launch, Sudeep Nagar, COO BlueStone, said, “Shoppers in Bengaluru are generally regarded to be tech-savvy in every aspect of their lifestyle. Hence our seamless omni-channel experience is a great fit to the shoppers in this city. Banashankari, has a good mix of modern, fashionable young crowd as well as the traditional ones, closely rooted to Indian culture, making it a location of choice for BlueStone, owing to the synergies in our design philosophy. We look forward to catering to the jewellery shoppers of the region with our finely crafted contemporary designs, for an elevated experience unlike any other.”