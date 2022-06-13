With the need for speed in all that they do; Ramagya Mart has stepped on the pedal by widening the reach of its home-use appliances offering to wholesale customers to attain high traction and faster business results.

As per the laid out expansion plan, Ramagya Mart has introduced five new categories that are sure to alter perceptions of how one defines “good to use at home” appliances or home appliances as they are referred to or called.

Ramagya Mart recently added these five new home appliance categories to their B2B e-commerce portal to widen the offering to its B2B wholesale customers and has on-boarded a total of around 900 manufacturers from these five categories onto the platform.

The benefits to these new on- boardednew categories will primarily be: (a) free-of-cost onboarding and (b) e-mart development facilities offered by the Ramagya Mart team to enable digitization and assist transform the trade’s current traditional distribution methodology.

Besides Ramagya Mart offering a secured and safe e-trading environment for the traditional wholesaler buyers of these five categories, the Ramagya Mart team has started the process of conducting its shortlisting and validation of Ramagya Vishwas verified manufacturers who wish to get the Ramagya Vishwas trust seal reflected on their e-marts. These manufacturers will be physically verified and certified to showcase trustworthiness; such that first time wholesale buyers can do business with these manufacturers without fear as the verified manufacturers have the Ramagya Vishwas certification.

Utkarsh Gupta, MD, Ramagya Mart, on the occasion of the inauguration of five categories commented and added, “Besides having the lowest wholesale prices on the portal, Ramagya Mart has unique funding options for wholesale purchases made by retailers, resellers, wholesalers, and distributors. We continue to offer the Ramagya Udhaar facility as an enabler to facilitate wholesale trading in the 28 categories that we are currently doing business in.”