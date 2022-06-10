BRAVE Essentials ropes in Kunal Kapoor as part of its new campaign #BeBrave

The direct-to-consumer(D2C) brand BRAVE Essentials, a conglomerate of IDAM House of Brands has digitally associated with actor and entrepreneur, Kunal Kapoor as part of the #BeBrave campaign. The OG star icon has joined the #BraveBrigade to encapsulate the importance of skincare routine in a man’s everyday life by using multi-benefit premium products which are cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, and dermatologically tested and accessible.

BRAVE Essentials believes in strong performance and delivering impactful results to make a real impact in the society for whom bravery is not an option, but a way of life. BRAVE Essentials values raw and rugged handsomeness; thus, all of its products are made with natural ingredients and powerful actives. The brand provides such real men a plethora of products with safe formulations that deal with everyday concerns. With accelerated growth in the demand for men’s grooming products, BRAVE Essentials intends to capture the consumer market by building a dedicated space for men’s grooming with a strong foundation that helps to deliver effective results through its category of products ranging from body-care, beard-care to men’s intimate care.

To carve a niche in the skincare industry, Kunal has on-boarded the brand and will be actively visible in the brand’s digital promotions. Bravery is just not an option but a way of living life, hence, BRAVE Essentials aims to propagate its four principles – Protect, Fight, Defend, and Control to its target audience. Through the association and campaign, BRAVE Essentials believes that it has the potential to reach the 1Cr mark in its first year.

Aakash Anand, Founder of IDAM House of Brands quoted, “In the current era of gender-inclusivity and the rising awareness of skincare among men, BRAVE Essentials aims to set an example by providing a broad range of well-researched products that addresses its consumer’s concerns. With Kunal on board, the brand offers a superior value proposition to consumers by providing an impression that outlasts. Hence, we are delighted to associate with Kunal and bring him to our brand fold.”

The brand is currently available on its website, as well as on the top e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. BRAVE Essentials will soon appear offline as well.