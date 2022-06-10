Meesho records 428% YoY order growth, logs 5.35 million orders on a single day

Meesho, recently hosted a ‘Maha Indian Savings Sale’ on June 5. The company recorded 5.35 million orders during the one-day sale event. From 1 million orders on June 6, 2021 to 5.35 million orders on June 5, 2022 – the e-commerce platform has seen stellar growth inspite of prevailing macroeconomic conditions.

Nearly 1 lakh sellers participated in the recent sale. Around 75% of the participating sellers are from tier 2+ regions including deeper corners of India such as Bathinda, Haldwani, Solapur and Tirunelveli among others. Participating sellers witnessed ~217% increase in orders during the sale event compared to business-as-usual (BAU).

Over ~26,000 new sellers have participated in the sale event. Be it industry-first initiatives, improved operational efficiency or providing tools & solutions, the company has implemented several initiatives to drive this impact.

According to Utkrishta Kumar, CXO, Business at Meesho, “The recently concluded ‘Maha Indian Savings Sale’ witnessed a phenomenal response from both customers and sellers. Despite rising inflation and macroeconomic conditions, we hit an all-new record of 5.35 million orders during the one-day sale event, serving over ~20,000+ pincodes. In the last 6 months, we have witnessed a ~3.75X jump in seller participation in sale events. We will continue to fuel the discoverability of hyperlocal businesses and products, make e-commerce accessible to customers from all corners of the country, and innovate to become the preferred e-commerce destination for the next billion users in the country.”

Making e-commerce accessible to customers from all corners of the country, nearly 78% of the demand came from tier 2+ markets like Bhilal, Guntur, Hubli, Kollam, Meerut and Port Blair. Top categories to witness the highest growth during the sale were Apparel, Kidswear, Consumer Electronics and Home Decor.

Meesho’s app downloads surged nearly 5X YoY to over 102 million in Q4 FY22. We are building a single shopping destination for the next billion consumers in India. With 44 million active product listings, Meesho is the lowest-price destination catering to India’s value-conscious market.