Home decor e-commerce brand The June Shop raises undisclosed funding

The June Shop, a design-inspired home decor e-commerce brand, based out of Kolkata has secured an unknown amount from angel investors.

The June Shop will use the acquired funds to address the organisation’s growing needs, for product innovation, inventory diversification, recruitment, web and app development and to ramp up the marketing activities. The brand enables customers to create a personal and modern space. Revamping dull spaces with exciting and modern decor pieces is their motto. Along with beautification The June Shop ensures the products are vastly sustainable and affordable. The June Shop lives and breathes the idea to create functional and elegant pieces to transform one’s space.

The round was led by angel investors in their personal capacity, including Vijay Subramaniam (Former Head of Content for Amazon Prime Video, India), Pratik Nahata and Sreekumar Krishnan (Founders, Voxtur Ventures). Angel fund backs early-stage entrepreneurs building the future through technology.

On the fundraise Rishav Nahata, Founder, The June Shop, said, “There is a huge untapped potential in the Indian market for design-oriented, functional home décor and accessories. Born to address this need, the brand curated multiple ranges of décor products. The products are ideal for consumers who prefer fun, premium and aesthetic elements for their home & beyond. Thanks to the turn of events in the last two years, the consumption behaviour has gone through a huge shift. People are indulging themselves with innovative accessories that make them feel good. We are committed to evolving this space. The recently raised funds will further allow us to transform into a more luxe and premium collection.”

Vansikha Nahata, CEO, The June Shop, added, “Our entire team has shown great resilience in building a brand that thrives on the idea of revamping one’s space keeping affordability in mind. The word ‘June’ means youth in Latin, and that’s what we keep in mind while ideating our products. We aim to energise any space by renovating with meaningful, beautiful and fresh décor pieces. The team adapted quickly to tailor-make design solutions which match the consumption trends of the millennials. We continue to launch new product categories and currently 60+ sub-categories are being retailed on the website to reshape your home. The brand journey that began with gifting products has now evolved into a one-stop shop for home décor pieces with plans to expand into more premium & elite categories.”

The sibling duo further added, “At The June Shop, we offer elegant and functional décor collectible for every space & style. With an immersive shopping experience that helps consumers spruce up their homes, keeping their purpose in mind. We will continue to reimagine to make it classy & affordable. Keeping customers ahead of the curve is our agenda.”

With an aim to expand the manufacturing base predominantly to India the brand has incorporated the #MakeinIndia drive. This has created more job opportunities. Global expansion is also on the roadmap with a focus on building sustainable state-of-the-art products for every space be it home, office or kitchen. There’s a lot of ideation and research going on in curating unique and functional products for smart homes.

While commenting on his investment decision, Vijay Subramaniam, Former Head of Content for Amazon Prime Video, India said, “I am always excited to support young entrepreneurs like Rishav and Vansikha who are fueling entrepreneurship in India. The June Shop reflects the sensibility of a generation of independent & self-made innovators who with their creativity and agility found an opportunity to serve today’s discerning consumers with high quality design and great value for money.. They have been bootstrapped and profitable, and I am confident of them continuing this winning streak to grow exponentially over the next few years.”