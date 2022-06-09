JSW Sports to foray into active-wear space with JSW Inspire line

JSW Sports – the sporting arm of the JSW Group announced its entry into the $500 million Indian Sports Apparel Market, through its own line of active-wear that will go by the name JSW Inspire.

Parth Jindal, Managing Director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints commented on this announcement and highlighted, “Venturing into the sports apparel and active-wear space is a move we have long considered, and we are now ready to take the first step in that direction with JSW Inspire. I firmly believe that an Indian brand is capable of delivering high-quality active wear. The JSW Group has been pioneering the development of sport in the country over the last decade, and we have a very strong understanding of the space.”

Over the last decade, the active-wear market in India has grown multifold, with its valuation estimated at INR 466.9 billion in 2018 and estimated to reach INR 997.8 billion by 2024. During the 2019-2024 period, the market has expanded at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 13.59%.

“Our involvement in Indian sport has evolved through our various teams, franchises, athletes and high-performance centers. Our wider footprint across Indian sport makes this a perfect opportunity for vertical expansion,” added Jindal.