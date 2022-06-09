Fabnest all set to venture into menswear; plans to open retail outlets by 2022

Fabnest, a woman’s clothing brand, has announced the opening of its brick and mortar stores by the end of this year. With this the company has also announced that they will be foraying into the menwear category. “We have something for everyone. We have casual styles that resonate with a 20-year-old college student to in-vogue formal wear for a 30-year-old office going woman to elegant festive ensembles for a 50-year-old,” says Divam.

Fabnest was founded by Aditi and Divam in 2017 and offers multiple categories like ethnic wear, fusion wear, western wear and lounge wear. It provides a wide range of seasonal winter wear, too.