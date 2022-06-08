VIP Clothing launches its first franchisee model store in Kochi

VIP Clothing has expanded its brick-and-mortar presence with its first ever franchisee model store in the city known as Queen of the Arabian sea, Kochi.

The brand is poised to strengthen its retail presence in the innerwear category with a diverse range of innerwear collections.

The new store is spread with a variety of options and offers the latest collection across categories for men and women and kids. It features a diverse range of styles in brands that includes VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat.

Sunil Pathare, CMD of VIP Clothing Ltd speaking at the store launch, said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of a brand-new franchisee store in Ernakulam. As Kerala being the strongest market for VIP Clothing from many years, made us to take a decision of launching the 1st Franchise Model in Kerala. We are pleased with the response and our relationship with the people of Kochi. We hope to open many more stores as a one-stop shopping destination for all your innerwear needs. We plan to expand the VIP Inners exclusive stores in the next 3 years to 100 stores in India.”

The store is located on the 40/2983, Kalavath Towers, Civil Lane Road, Palarivattom, Ernakulam, Kochi, Kerala – 682025 and is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm throughout the week. Besides the new store, the brand presently retails through its website.