The Ayurveda Company appoints Rahul Kaushik as VP e-commerce

The Ayurveda Company (T.A.C) has roped in Rahul Kaushik as Vice President-commerce. Rahul Kaushik comes with rich experience of 15 years in the FMCG industry. He had over a decade-long association with ITC Ltd., and Marico Ltd., where he led multiple roles in traditional and modern retail channels. In his last assignment, he worked with Lotus Herbals, leading E-commerce & Modern Trade divisions.

Hailing from Delhi, Rahul did his graduation from Delhi University, and PGDBA, Marketing from Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune. Talking about the recent addition, Founder Param Bhargava added, “Rahul’s extensive experience with large format FMCG companies will help us bring structure to the brand at this stage. His ability to manage P&L & perform strategic planning will certainly take T.A.C to new heights. Surely, the team will learn a lot from the versatile skillset & knowledge that Rahul is bringing to the table.”

Embarking on his new career journey, Rahul Kaushik said, “T.A.C began its journey just a year back and became the buzz of the town. The vision of Param and Shreedha to bring Ayurveda to every home in India and beyond international borders struck me during our conversation. I’m ecstatic to be joining at a time when technology is revolutionizing how people interact and purchase products. I’m excited to be a part of this young, energetic team and a high-performance culture.”

T.A.C has recently expanded its business module with the launch of its all-new baby care products. The ayurvedic products assure safe nourishment for the little ones and are made out of 100 per cent natural ingredients which are scientifically blended to keep a baby’s skin healthy and protected right from the beginning. The core ingredient of the products is Dashapushpadi – a group of herbs known for their pure, gentle and soothing properties.

The Ayurveda Company, also referred to as the T.A.C, is one of the fastest growing brands in the beauty and wellness sector. T.A.C embarked on the journey to popularize the Ayurvedic value in households across the globe in 2021, with an ambitious vision by exemplary duo Shreedha Singh and Param Bhargava.