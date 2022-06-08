KZ07 launches its new athleisure store in New Delhi

KZ07 has announced today that they are launching their new store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi.

The parent company Kazo was Deepak Aggarwal in 2007 and now, the second generation, Divya Aggarwal and Siddhant Aggarwal, has taken a step ahead with launching KZ07.

On the occasion, Divya Aggarwal (Co-founder, KZ07) said, “KZ07 is a platform where fashion meets art and comfort. The secret of great style and fashion is to feel good in what you wear. Buying a KZ07 apparel is not only buying a garment but owning a lifestyle. Today’s youth know no limitation, be it in life or in comfortable fashion, and KZ07 is that limitless comfortable fashion destination for them. Now, we are just few steps or one click away from them. It’s a revolution in the fashion business but with a lot of comfort.”

The style and comfort of KZ07 will only be just a click away as the products will be available on its soon-to-be launched official website. Apart from the store and official website of KZ07, the brand will be available on e-commerce websites like Nykaa, Ajio and Myntra. The brand is planning to expand its presence in the East, West and Central India in future course, spreading its wings and incredible mission pan-India. The KZ07 store in DLF Promenade is the beginning of a much-needed fashion revolution.